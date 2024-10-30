Child receives custom costume

DRIPPING SPRINGS — In partnership with Flying Fish Swim Academy and Cerebral Palsy Awareness Transition Hope (CPATH), The Innovation Treehouse delivered a custom-made Mario Kart-themed Halloween costume to a Dripping Springs family.

With custom glowing blue lights, sound effects and fans inside the “thrusters” that make the paper flutter like flames, Marguerite Erickson, who aided in the creation, emphasized that these details are what makes the costume so great. A 3D-printed sheeting wheel, giant “M” and symbols for the sound effect buttons are also included.

According to a news release, Innovation Treehouse members were inspired by Walkin’ & Rollin’, a Kansas-based nonprofit that builds wheelchair costumes: “While we were a little intimidated by the high quality of Walkin’ & Rollin’s costumes, we wanted to support a child in Central Texas. CPATH connected us to a family that loves Halloween as much as we do,” said Jess, another leader of the project.

The creators learned many skills while working on the project, read the news release.

“If we had to do it over again, we would have made the yellow hubcaps out of a sturdier material. But that is what the Innovation Treehouse is all about — problem-solving together and appreciating everyone’s individual talents and what they contribute to the team,” said Erickson. “Seeing the joy made the long hours worth it.”