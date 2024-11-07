Subscribe
AG Wealth Advisors holds ribbon cutting in Dripping Springs
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Al Gonzalez, his family and members of the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for AG Wealth Advisors on Wednesday, Oct. 29.
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Staff Report on November 7, 2024
AG Wealth Advisors holds ribbon cutting in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS— Al Gonzalez is a native New Yorker who moved from Boston to Austin in 1987.  Along the way, he and his wife, Jackie, built their careers and raised three children.  A love of the Hill Country and a desire to be closer to their kids brought the couple to Dripping Springs five years ago.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, Al launched his personal brand, AG Wealth Advisors, on the LPL Financial platform two years ago to provide a complete holistic approach for his clients.  Known in the community as “The Love Doctor,” Al uses his knowledge of life, disability and long-term care insurance as a resource, helping clients provide for their families and loved ones.

Since moving to Dripping Springs, Al has been active with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce, reigniting the Ambassador program and leading the chamber’s monthly networking event, Coffee Connection. He participated in the DS Chamber Leadership program, Class 6, and is presently a member of the chamber’s board of directors.  When he’s not busy with clients or chamber activities, Al has an unofficial chamber gathering Wednesday afternoons at Smokey’s Cigar Lounge with current and prospective friends and clients.

AG Wealth Advisors tag line, “Let’s Plan On It!” means that Al is always open to conversation about how to help individuals, families and businesses create financial plans, educational plans, tax plans, business exit and retirement strategies.

Soups, bagels and cookies, oh my!
Business, Community, Kyle, News
Soups, bagels and cookies, oh my!
Panera Bread began in 1987 and has since expanded into thousands of locations across the nation and specializes in soups, sandwiches, salads, pizza an...
November 7, 2024
Wimberley ISD election results
Community, Main, News, Wimberley
Wimberley ISD election results
WIMBERLEY — Incumbent Andrea Justus was re-elected to WISD Board of Trustees Place 1, overcoming challenger Benjamin Kiowski with a total of 4,455, or...
November 7, 2024
Dripping Springs ISD announces strategic plan
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs ISD announces strategic plan
DRIPPING SPRINGS — After securing feedback from those within the school district and community stakeholders, Dripping Springs ISD has launched its new...
November 7, 2024
Most Read
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
Breaking News, Hays County, Kyle, ...
Child molester sentenced to 40 years in Hays County
By Staff Report 
September 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS - Manuel Balderas, 49, of Kyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Sept. 24, for multiple counts of sexual assault, continuous...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
Buda, Community, Dripping Springs, ...
Meet the Candidates for the Hays County Elections 2024
The 2024 General Election is Nov. 5. Barton Publications reached out to local candidates to answer questions about their races. Not all returned the questionnaire.
By Staff Report 
October 16, 2024
CANDIDATES FOR HAYS COUNTY SHERIFF Anthony Hipolito (R) What is the number one crime-related issue that needs an immediate plan of action from the nex...
November 2024 Election Coverage
Breaking News, Hays County, News
November 2024 Election Coverage
By Staff Report 
November 5, 2024
These are the unofficial Nov. 5 election results as of 11:13 p.m, with all 58 polling locations reporting. Results will remain unofficial until canvas...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.