AG Wealth Advisors holds ribbon cutting in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS— Al Gonzalez is a native New Yorker who moved from Boston to Austin in 1987. Along the way, he and his wife, Jackie, built their careers and raised three children. A love of the Hill Country and a desire to be closer to their kids brought the couple to Dripping Springs five years ago.

With over 20 years of experience in financial services, Al launched his personal brand, AG Wealth Advisors, on the LPL Financial platform two years ago to provide a complete holistic approach for his clients. Known in the community as “The Love Doctor,” Al uses his knowledge of life, disability and long-term care insurance as a resource, helping clients provide for their families and loved ones.

Since moving to Dripping Springs, Al has been active with the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce, reigniting the Ambassador program and leading the chamber’s monthly networking event, Coffee Connection. He participated in the DS Chamber Leadership program, Class 6, and is presently a member of the chamber’s board of directors. When he’s not busy with clients or chamber activities, Al has an unofficial chamber gathering Wednesday afternoons at Smokey’s Cigar Lounge with current and prospective friends and clients.

AG Wealth Advisors tag line, “Let’s Plan On It!” means that Al is always open to conversation about how to help individuals, families and businesses create financial plans, educational plans, tax plans, business exit and retirement strategies.