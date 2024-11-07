Barnabas Connection to host Christmas Store for 11th year

WIMBERLEY — The Barnabas Connection will be hosting the Christmas Store for the 11th year on Dec. 7, 8 and 10.

Wimberley has several options for families to receive assistance around the holidays, but the Barnabas Connection Christmas Store provides families with a way to provide their children with Christmas, “allowing them to feel a sense of pride and dignity.”

To qualify, families must live in the Wimberley ISD attendance zone — or be an educator/first responder who works in the WISD attendance zone — and the children they are shopping for must be enrolled in school (may be up to 21).

The goal is to provide an opportunity for parents and families to purchase new Christmas gifts at a low cost: new items will be marked at 75% or below retail. Each family is invited to spend between $35-$45 cash in the store and are not required to spend the total amount (dollar amounts are pre assigned by family size). The Barnabas Connection Christmas Store is only available to families not participating in other Christmas programs; families are encouraged to apply to the program that best meets their needs.

Those who would like to apply are asked to fill out the Google Form application found at www.barnabasconnects.org/christmas-store no later than Nov. 8. The application can also be printed and returned to the secure box at Barnabas Connection, mailed to Barnabas Connection P.O. Box 145, Wimberley, or emailed to christmas@barnabasconnects.org.

Each family will receive a confirmation email with a link to select their shopping time. All information provided is confidential and will not be shared.

For those interested in sponsoring a family, visit the Barnabas Connection website.