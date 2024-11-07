Pedernales Electric Cooperative competes at International Lineman’s Rodeo

JOHNSON CITY — On Oct. 18-19, Pedernales Electric Cooperative lineworkers competed against more than 200 teams at the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Overland Park, Kansas. PEC apprentice lineworker and journeyworker teams competed in multiple events, bringing home a total of six trophies.

PEC placed in the competition for the following:

• Apprentice Lineworker Zack Gough earned first place in the overall apprentice category, as well as first in the Rural Electric Administration (REA) division. Gough also placed second in the written test category and fourth in the Hurtman Rescue.• Journeyworkers Darren Donhauser, David Hernandez and Michael Thyberg: Fourth place Rural Electric Administration and fifth place in the Hurtman Rescue.

“We are immensely proud of all our teams who competed and gave their all on the international stage in Kansas,” said Brian Magott, PEC director of regional operations for Canyon Lake. “Our crews are dedicated to their training and education and we’re committed to supporting them.”

The International Lineman’s Rodeo brings together teams from across the world to showcase their skills in high-voltage linework, while emphasizing safe work practices, according to PEC. The same skills tested in the rodeo are those used out in the field, which help PEC crews provide enhanced service and reliability.

