18 Dripping Springs High School student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Nov. 13, a school record of 18 Dripping Springs High School student-athletes, representing 11 sports total, signed National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level.

Below is information on each of the signees.

Chloe Cannon, Equestrian, Baylor University

Chloe Cannon has been competing in equestrian events since fourth grade with Dripping Springs 4-H and Stock Horse of Texas, earning multiple titles, including state 4-H champion, as well as reserve champion. For the past five years, she has competed in the National Reining Horse Association, where she has collected multiple championships in the youth, rookie and non-pro divisions. Cannon has earned qualifications to compete at the North American Ancillary Championships as well as the coveted Run For A Million in Las Vegas. She is the daughter of Madeline and Michael Cannon. Coach/Trainer: Shane Kelley.

Tristan Ciechanowicz, Baseball, Amarillo College

Tristan Ciechanowicz is a three-year starter for the Tiger baseball program. As a junior, he appeared at third base and on the mound for Dripping Springs. In 2024, Ciechanowicz finished with 14 hits, 13 RBIs, nine walks and eight runs while recording a 1.88 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 18.2 innings of work. He has twice been named to the academic all-district team and is the son of Melissa and Adrian Ciechanowicz. Coach: Chris Payne.

Rain Collins, Girls Basketball, Lock Haven University (Pennsylvania)

Rain Collins is a three-year letterwinner and two-year starter for the Tigers. As a junior, she set the single-season school record with 97 three-pointers. Last week, she broke her single-game three-point record with nine in a win over Pflugerville Connally. Collins led the Tigers with 16.1 points during the 2023-24 season to earn District 26-6A Second Team honors. She is the daughter of Heather Leidy and Ted Collins. Coach: Jordan Batson.

Ashley Euston, Volleyball, University of Missouri

Ashley Euston was a three-year letterwinner for the Tiger volleyball program and a member of the 2022 UIL State Championship team. During her career, Euston recorded 495 kills and a school-record 335 blocks, leading the Tigers in blocking for two of her three years. In 2023, she became the single-season record holder with 140 blocks. Outside of school, Euston plays for club team Austin Performance Volleyball. She is the daughter of Kimberly and Greg Euston. Coach: Michael Kane.

Lucy Fredenburg, Cross Country & Track, University of Tulsa (Oklahoma)

Lucy Fredenburg is a four-year track letterwinner and two-time letterwinner in cross country. In 2023, she helped lead the Tigers to the UIL 6A State Cross Country Meet, where they placed 16th. She has twice placed fourth at the District 26-6A Meet and competed individually at the Region IV-6A Meet in 2024. On the track, she holds the third-fastest time in the 800 with 2:19 and is sixth in the mile and two-mile with times of 5:12 and 11:34, respectively. She is the daughter of Jill and Denver Fredenburg. Coach: Kourtney Morris.

Sienna Garcia, Lacrosse, Westminster University (Utah)

Sienna Garcia is a four-year letterwinner for the Dripping Springs High School girls lacrosse program. A team captain, she was named a Division II All-State goalie in 2024 after helping the Tigers to the state playoffs. As a junior, Garcia recorded a 0.450 save percentage and 130 saves. She is the daughter of Lisa and Joaquin Garcia. Coach: Don McGraw

Jacob Gonzalez, Golf, Colorado Mesa University

Jacob Gonzalez is a four-year letterwinner for the Tiger golf program. As a junior, he led the Tigers with a 25th-place finish at the District 26-6A Tournament. In the fall of 2023, Gonzalez recorded the fourth-best 18-hole score in program history with a 70 at the Lake Travis Shootout (Morris Williams Golf Course), while his 36 hole score of 145 ranked fifth. Gonzalez has tallied three tournament wins during his career and has a scoring average of 71.3. He is the son of Jennifer and Felix Gonzalez. Coach: David Biagini.

Conner Helms, Baseball, Weatherford College

Conner Helms is a three-year starting infielder for the Tiger baseball team. In 2024, he batted 0.299 and ranked second on the squad, with 24 RBIs, 23 runs scored and three home runs to earn all-district honorable mention accolades. He has twice been named to the academic all-district team and is the son of Jennifer and Thomas Helms. Coach: Chris Payne.

Gianna Hauser, Softball, Oakton College (Illinois)

Gianna Hauser appeared in 12 games and started several games at third base for the Tigers during her junior season to help Dripping Springs to a district title and area playoff appearance. Hauser finished the season with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. She is the daughter of Gina and Brian Hauser. Coach: Wade Womack.

Dominic Hurley, Baseball, San Jacinto College

Dominic Hurley started every game for the Tigers last season as either a designated hitter or third baseman. As a junior, he batted .352 with 31 hits, 19 walks, 17 RBIs, 14 runs and nine doubles. Hurley was named an all-district second team honoree and academic all-district selection, while also earning a spot on the All-CenTex Honorable Mention Team as a designated hitter. He is the son of Bernadette and Christopher Hurley. Coach: Chris Payne.

Callie Krueger, Volleyball, University of Texas

Callie Kruger joined the Tigers this year from Cedar Park High School. In 2024, she led the Tigers with 501 digs and a 96.6 serving percentage to help Dripping Springs to a district title. Consistently ranked as one of the top liberos in the nation, Krueger was named one of 26 players nationally to be selected to play in the 2025 Under Armour Next All-America game. She has also competed for the Austin Skyline Juniors volleyball club. She is the daughter of Jenny Luke and Kyle Krueger. Coach: Michael Kane.

Judson Loe, Boys Basketball, Point Loma Nazarene University (California)

Judson Loe is a three-year starter for the Tiger basketball program and is expected to surpass 1,000 career points this season. He has twice been named to the District 26-6A First Team and was tabbed the district’s newcomer of the year as a sophomore in 2023. As a junior, he led the Tigers in scoring with 13.5 points per game and set a single-season school record with an 89.8 free throw percentage. He is the son of Melissa and Tyson Loe. Coach: Thomas Acker.

Macie McCurry, Swimming, University of Illinois-Chicago

Macie McCurry is a four-year letterwinner for the Dripping Springs High School swim team. She is a six-time state qualifier and three-time state finalist, helping the Tigers to a third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 2022. As a junior, she qualified for state in three events, including the 50-yard freestyle where she placed 10th. McCurry is the two-time reigning district champion in the 50 freestyle and currently holds school records in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. The team captain is also heavily involved outside the pool as the Class of 2025 treasurer and member of the Student Council, LEAP Club, Kindness Club, Young Women’s Club and BRIDGE. She is the daughter of Kim and Jonn McCurry. Coach: Michael Hoskovec.

Traigh Perry, Baseball, Eastern Arizona College

Traigh Perry started all 37 games in the infield for the Tigers in 2024. He batted .274 with 23 hits, 18 runs, 16 RBIs and 14 walks to help the Tigers to a second-place district finish and area playoff appearance. Perry earned District 26-6A First Team Utility and All-CenTex Third Team Infielder, as well as academic all-district accolades. He is the son of Tiffany and Ryan Perry. Coach: Chris Payne.

Grace Rabb, Swimming, University of Florida

Grace Rabb will compete for the Tigers for the first time this season after moving from Minnesota, where she captured state titles in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke as a freshman. While focusing on club swimming over the past two years, Rabb competed in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke at the US Olympic Trials in June 2024. She was recently named to the USA Junior National Team and has already broken three individual school records this season. An Academic/Scholastic All-American, Rabb is a youth leader for Life Church Dripping Springs and is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is the daughter of Tim and Lynette Rabb. Coach: Michael Hoskovec.

Cooper Rummel, Baseball, University of Texas

Cooper Rummel is a three-year letterwinner for the Tiger baseball program. As a junior, the right-hander was named District 26-6A Pitcher of the Year after recording an 0.87 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 56.2 innings on the mound. In July, Rummel was one of 20 players to be selected to the 2024 USA Baseball 18U National Team and pitched a scoreless seventh inning to help Team USA to a 4-2 victory in the gold medal game. He also competed in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in August with teammate Taylor Tracey, where they were members of the East Team. In 2024, Rummel was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association 6A Super Elite Team and was tabbed a Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association First Team All-State Pitcher. Additionally, he was named a 2024 First Team All-CenTex Pitcher and a 2023-24 Academic All-District honoree. He is the son of Kristen and Doug Rummel. Coach: Chris Payne.

Brady Taylor, Lacrosse, Rockhurst University (Missouri)

Brady Taylor is a three-year starter for the Dripping Springs High School lacrosse team after moving from Kirkland, Washington. As a junior, Taylor was named an all-district selection by the Texas High School Lacrosse League while helping the Tigers to the state semifinals for the first time in program history. During his junior campaign, he ranked second on the team with 38 goals and 52 points and fourth on the squad with 14 assists. As a sophomore, Taylor recorded 14 goals and 10 assists for 24 points. He is the son of Morgana and Rob Taylor. Coaches: Michael Staub and Bill Cafferata.

Taylor Tracey, Baseball, University of Tennessee

Taylor Tracey is a four-year letterwinner for the Tiger baseball team. As a junior, he was tabbed the District 26-6A Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers with a .402 batting average, 43 hits, 31 runs, 27 RBIs, 11 doubles and six home runs. The left-hander was also a standout on the mound, striking out 43 batters and allowing just six hits in 22.1 innings of work. Tracey competed in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in August with teammate Cooper Rummel where they were members of the East Team. He was also named a Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association First Team All-State Outfielder and garnered First Team All-CenTex honors in 2024. As a junior, he finished with a 0.48 ERA after allowing just seven hits and two runs in 29.1 innings to earn District 26-6A First Team All-District Pitcher accolades. A three-time Academic All-District selection, Tracey was named the 2022 District 26-5A Newcomer of the Year. He is the son of Sunny and Kevin Tracey. Coach: Chris Payne.