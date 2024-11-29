Subscribe
Christmas on Mercer to unveil for its 20th year
Pictured, the Hot Texas Swing Band performs on the Christmas on Mercer stage. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER
By Mikey Brown mikey@haysfreepress.com on November 29, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Christmas on Mercer was started in 2005 by a shop owner on Mercer Street in downtown Dripping Springs. Carried on after the first year by the Dripping Springs Lions Club, Christmas on Mercer has grown into a big holiday celebration.

Landing on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this year, Christmas on Mercer promises to be an event to remember with shopping, food, music and other family-friendly entertainment.

The Lions Club is an international service organization that focus...

