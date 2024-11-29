Christmas on Mercer to unveil for its 20th year

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Christmas on Mercer was started in 2005 by a shop owner on Mercer Street in downtown Dripping Springs. Carried on after the first year by the Dripping Springs Lions Club, Christmas on Mercer has grown into a big holiday celebration.

Landing on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this year, Christmas on Mercer promises to be an event to remember with shopping, food, music and other family-friendly entertainment.

The Lions Club is an international service organization that focus...