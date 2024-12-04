Apogee Dripping Springs teens conquer Spartan Sprint

DEVINE — Apogee Dripping Springs was sponsored by the Spartan Kids Foundation, which provided free race entries for students and coaches to participate in the Spartan Sprint in Devine last month.

On Nov. 23, the determined teens from Apogee Dripping Springs Micro High School, accompanied by their CrossFit coaches, tackled the grueling Spartan Sprint. This 5K obstacle race tested their physical and mental fortitude with more than 20 intense obstacles, rugged terrain, sweat and dust.

Under the guidance of Second Wave CrossFit’s owner Bryan Kapustinski, coach Terrence Ogden and member Joey Puente, these young athletes achieved what many would consider impossible. Their preparation included 12 weeks of rigorous training, which featured sessions at Power Park Fitness (PPF) in Spring Branch. On the PPF Spartan Practice Course, under the expertise of coach Daniel (co-owner), the teens honed their skills, building not only strength, but also confidence and teamwork — qualities that were necessary on race day.

Apogee Dripping Springs is redefining high school education by focusing on life skills, character development and meaningful mentorships. This micro high school goes beyond traditional academics, preparing teens to step into the real world with confidence. Events like the Spartan Sprint align seamlessly with this mission, encouraging students to push their limits, develop resilience and grow through challenges, according to Apogee Dripping Springs founder Sarah Pevehouse.

For these teens, the Spartan Sprint was more than just a race — it was a powerful lesson in perseverance, grit and the strength of community support. Participants tackled obstacles, such as wall climbs, barbed wire crawls and the spear throw, all while relying on the encouragement and teamwork of their peers and coaches. By the end of the race, they had not only earned medals, but also gained a newfound sense of pride and determination to overcome life’s hurdles.

At Apogee Dripping Springs, the belief that “the community is the classroom” drives an innovative, hands-on approach to education. Experiences like the Spartan Sprint offer lessons that go far beyond textbooks. The school extends heartfelt gratitude to community partners at Second Wave CrossFit and Power Park Fitness for their role in making this journey possible.

For more information on how Apogee Dripping Springs, visit www.apogeedrippingsprings.com.