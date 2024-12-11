Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs

Subscribe
Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychedelic drugs. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KYLE POLICE DEPARTMENT)
Staff Report on December 11, 2024
KYLE – Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychedelic drugs.

Spannhake was previously arrested in April 2024 for the illegal possession of fentanyl and Xanax; from that arrest, two additional substances were seized and sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis, according to a Kyle Police Department news release. The results confirmed that the substances were testosterone, and Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a psychedelic drug similar to LSD.

Following the laboratory confirmation, additional warrants were issued for the illegal possession of DMT and unprescribed testosterone, the release stated. He also faces charges of evading and resisting arrest.

“This arrest highlights our continuous commitment to remove these dangerous drugs from our community,” said KPD Chief Jeff Barnett. “I commend the officers in their thorough investigative work that led to this arrest. We will continue to work diligently to keep Kyle safe and hold these individuals accountable.”

