DSHS students participate in Texas Music Educators Association auditions

AUSTIN — Students from the Dripping Springs High School Tiger Band participated in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) region 18 auditions on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at Akins High School. A total of 35 students were selected for the region band, with 21 advancing to the Area E auditions.
Area auditions will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at Westlake High School.
Wind Ensemble
*Keegan Ballard, trombone
*Grace Bertram, baritone saxophone
*Erin Clarke, flute
*Thomas Falls, trumpet
*Elliott Kling, Bb clarinet
*Alyssa Lantz, piccolo
*Marthinus Lourens, bassoon
*Iris Lucas, tuba
*Gavin MacAlpine, Bb clarinet
*Corbin Meyer, trombone
*Evan Murphy, percussion
*Jaden Pina, percussion
*Kylie Smith, flute
*Kalle Thomas, tenor saxophone
*Isabella Verhulst, oboe
*Addison Waller, Bb clarinet
*John Watson, percussion
Symphonic Band
Elliott Brunner, percussion
*Jackie Garcia, percussion
Nathaniel Gibbs, alto saxophone
*Kaitlin Jennings, french horn
Everett Kling, alto saxophone
Emily Kuhn, Bb clarinet
Mikayla Leatherwood, french horn
Keira McAlester, french horn
Aiden Morton, percussion
Kaleb Oliphant, tuba
Lucas Parmeson, Bb clarinet
*Yuri Seedhom, trumpet
Ben Shaw, percussion
Theodor Stoklosa, trumpet
Aiden Vanwalleghem, trumpet
Jackson Williams, bass trombone
Brock Woertink, euphonium
Orchestra
*Alana Sayger, french horn