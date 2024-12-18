DSHS students participate in Texas Music Educators Association auditions

AUSTIN — Students from the Dripping Springs High School Tiger Band participated in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) region 18 auditions on Thursday, Dec. 5, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at Akins High School. A total of 35 students were selected for the region band, with 21 advancing to the Area E auditions.

Area auditions will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 at Westlake High School.

Wind Ensemble

*Keegan Ballard, trombone

*Grace Bertram, baritone saxophone

*Erin Clarke, flute

*Thomas Falls, trumpet

*Elliott Kling, Bb clarinet

*Alyssa Lantz, piccolo

*Marthinus Lourens, bassoon

*Iris Lucas, tuba

*Gavin MacAlpine, Bb clarinet

*Corbin Meyer, trombone

*Evan Murphy, percussion

*Jaden Pina, percussion

*Kylie Smith, flute

*Kalle Thomas, tenor saxophone

*Isabella Verhulst, oboe

*Addison Waller, Bb clarinet

*John Watson, percussion

Symphonic Band

Elliott Brunner, percussion

*Jackie Garcia, percussion

Nathaniel Gibbs, alto saxophone

*Kaitlin Jennings, french horn

Everett Kling, alto saxophone

Emily Kuhn, Bb clarinet

Mikayla Leatherwood, french horn

Keira McAlester, french horn

Aiden Morton, percussion

Kaleb Oliphant, tuba

Lucas Parmeson, Bb clarinet

*Yuri Seedhom, trumpet

Ben Shaw, percussion

Theodor Stoklosa, trumpet

Aiden Vanwalleghem, trumpet

Jackson Williams, bass trombone

Brock Woertink, euphonium

Orchestra

*Alana Sayger, french horn