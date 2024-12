PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYS CISD Blanco Vista Elementary School students participated in the third annual Elf Run, where the top three girls and boys from each grade level were given awards. Pictured, students take off in festive gear for the event.

Blanco Vista Elf-ementary competes in run Blanco Vista Elementary School students participated in the third annual Elf Run, where the top three girls and boys from each grade level were given awards. Pictured, students take off in festive gear for the event.