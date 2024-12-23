Engineer launches Home Helpers Home Care of South Austin

AUSTIN — When Guillermo Vieiro was young, he always wanted to be a doctor. He loved his pediatrician and the idea of caring for people in a way that was personable and genuine. Then, right before starting college, a negative conversation with a friend’s mom derailed his dreams and led him to a career in engineering.

Now, Vieiro is back to his dreams of providing great care as the owner of his own in-home care company – Home Helpers Home Care of South Austin, according to a news release.

“Home Helpers Home Care is an opportunity for me to finally align my professional career with my passion for helping others,” Vieiro said. “I’ve had a great career working with people and leading teams and I’ve found that those moments of being in front of someone and making a difference for them directly are some of the most rewarding in my life. Now, I’m going to be able to combine that passion with my dreams of working in healthcare.”

Home Helpers Home Care offers comprehensive care with its care program, Cared-4SM, which provides the four necessary components to living independently. This includes personal care and companionship, nutrition and meal planning, 24/7 emergency response and wellness calls to help ensure medications and hydration are maintained, the release continued. Home Helpers Home Care of South Austin serves Sunset Valley, Manchaca, Bear Creek, Cedar Valley, Driftwood, Buda, Creedmoor, Mustang Ridge, Hays and the surrounding areas.

“I spent my career in tech, but it became clear very early on that the reasons I was excelling had nothing to do with my technical aptitude – it was all about my love for interacting with people, treating them better than anyone else, understanding their pain points and helping them do what they were really trying to do. That eventually led to being a manager and I loved the opportunity to take care of my people and create a place where they could be themselves, be happy, feel heard and feel appreciated in a way that created harmony and productivity. That approach is what I’m looking forward to bringing to Home Helpers, both for my clients and for my caregivers,” Vieiro said.

Families looking for dependable, in-home care by employees who are fully trained, background-checked and insured can call Home Helpers for a free in-home consultation and safety assessment to help determine the right care for their loved ones.

For more information about Home Helpers, call 512-650-8248, email gvieiro@homehelpershomecare.com or visit www.homehelpershomecare.com/south-austin-tx.