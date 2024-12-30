Dreamland to close at end of 2024 in Dripping Springs

We will remain open through the rest of 2024, culminating in a very special celebration, the “End of an Era at Dreamland Bash,” on December 31st. This event will be our chance to gather together, reflect on the memories we’ve made, and celebrate the amazing community that has made Dreamland so special. Details for the Bash will be shared in the coming days, and we hope to see as many of you as possible.

This transition is a sensitive and difficult one for our team. We kindly ask for your understanding and respect during this time, as our team members had no role in this decision. They have been the heart and soul of Dreamland, working tirelessly to create the experiences you’ve come to know and love. Thank you for being part of our journey. Dreamland has always been about connection, joy, and community, and while this chapter is coming to a close, the memories we’ve created here will live on. Starting today, we will be doing a 50% off sale of all pro shop product purchases and drinks purchased from the bar. We look forward to sharing this final stretch with you and hope to see you at Dreamland in the coming weeks. Please note that we will unfortunately be cancelling our upcoming Ugly Sweater Christmas Party and Cocoa Jingle party. We apologize for any inconvenience. With gratitude and love, The Dreamland Team Over the years, the venue has offered a variety of activities for those young and young at heart, ranging from pickleball, a plash bad, disc golf, mini golf, food, community movie nights, live music and more. The News-Dispatch reached out to Dreamland for more information on the closure, but the facility’s staff did not provide a response.