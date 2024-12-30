Dripping Springs, Hays County, Main, News
Dreamland to close at end of 2024 in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dreamland, an outdoor sports, games and entertainment venue in Dripping Springs announced that it will be closing its doors on Dec. 31, 2024.
The facility, which opened in 2021, made the announcement of the closure through the following post Dec. 19, 2024, on its social media channels:
Dear Dreamland Community,
It is with a heavy heart that we share some significant news about Dreamland’s future. After a period of tremendous success and growth over the past several months, the owners have made the difficult decision to take Dreamland in a new direction. As a result, Dreamland will be closing its doors at the end of this year, for good.
We know this news may come as a surprise, and we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, energy, and love for Dreamland. This incredible space has been home to countless memories, shared laughter, competitive matches, and unforgettable events, and we owe all of that to you, our cherished community.
We will remain open through the rest of 2024, culminating in a very special celebration, the “End of an Era at Dreamland Bash,” on December 31st. This event will be our chance to gather together, reflect on the memories we’ve made, and celebrate the amazing community that has made Dreamland so special. Details for the Bash will be shared in the coming days, and we hope to see as many of you as possible.
This transition is a sensitive and difficult one for our team. We kindly ask for your understanding and respect during this time, as our team members had no role in this decision. They have been the heart and soul of Dreamland, working tirelessly to create the experiences you’ve come to know and love.
Thank you for being part of our journey. Dreamland has always been about connection, joy, and community, and while this chapter is coming to a close, the memories we’ve created here will live on.
Starting today, we will be doing a 50% off sale of all pro shop product purchases and drinks purchased from the bar. We look forward to sharing this final stretch with you and hope to see you at Dreamland in the coming weeks.
Please note that we will unfortunately be cancelling our upcoming Ugly Sweater Christmas Party and Cocoa Jingle party. We apologize for any inconvenience.
With gratitude and love, The Dreamland Team
Over the years, the venue has offered a variety of activities for those young and young at heart, ranging from pickleball, a plash bad, disc golf, mini golf, food, community movie nights, live music and more.
The News-Dispatch reached out to Dreamland for more information on the closure, but the facility’s staff did not provide a response.