Austin Area Research Organization announces 2025 board chairs and officers

AUSTIN – The Austin Area Research Organization (AARO) announced its 2025 leadership positions, including the full board of directors.

AARO, the nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of 120 business and civic leaders from six Central Texas counties, including Hays, committed to advancing the region’s long-term vision, also named its 2025 McBee Fellows, a cohort of emerging leaders from across Central Texas.

Board Leadership

Amy Jones, the president and CEO of O’Connell Robertson, will be the new board chair, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Jones, a 2011 AARO McBee Fellow, was elected during AARO’s annual meeting at the Austin Central Library in downtown Austin.

“In accepting this role, I am thrilled to lead such an inspiring group of learners, listeners, experts, visionaries, connectors and influencers,” Jones said. “As AARO chair, my focus will be on enhancing member value to fortify the foundation of our organization as we look forward to the opportunities of the next 10-20 years.”

In addition to Jones, the AARO Board elected Marc A. Rodriguez as chair-elect for 2026. Rodriguez, a partner in Texas Lobby Partners and former chair of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has been an AARO member since 2008.

The full AARO board leadership includes:

Amy Jones – Board Chair (CEO, O’Connell Robertson)

Marc A. Rodriguez – 2026 Chair-Elect (Partner, Texas Lobby Partners, lives in Hays County)

Jeffrey Richard – Immediate Past Chair (Senior Consultant, J. L. Powers and Associates based in Dripping Springs)

Jon Calvin – Treasurer (CEO, Lone Star Circle of Care)

Kerry Hall – McBee Liaison (Director, Susser Bank)

Wade Cooper – Member at Large (Managing Partner, Jackson Walker)

Beth Guillot – Member at Large (President, Fuse Architecture, sits on Hays-Caldwell Economic Development Corporation Board)

Jay Fox – Member at Large (President, Baylor Scott & White Hospitals – Austin Area)

Lissa Adams – Chair, Education Committee (Co-founder, Adams Martinez Consulting)

Sarah Churchill Llamas – Chair, Health Committee (President & CEO, Austin Healthcare Council)

Stacy Armijo – Chair, Member Relations Team (Chief Experience Officer, Amplify Credit Union)

Mark Estrada – Chair, Social Equity Committee (Superintendent, Lockhart ISD)

Laura Huffman – Chair, Transportation Committee (Founder and CEO, Civicsol)

Tamara Atkinson – Chair, Vision Committee (CEO, Workforce Solutions Capital Area)

Karen Bondy – Chair, Water Committee (Distinguished Civic Leader)

McBee Fellows

The prestigious fellowship, named after visionary founding member Frank McBee, Jr., recognizes emerging leaders from across Central Texas and provides them with mentorship from experienced AARO leaders while granting full access to AARO’s policy discussions throughout the coming year.

The following 10 members were selected to the 2025 cohort:

Celso Baez – Director of Government Affairs, CapMetro

Fran Baylor – Program Officer, Asset Funders Network

Parisa Fatehi-Weeks – Senior Director, Indeed

Fely Garcia Amador – VP of Community Engagement, Austin PBS

Paulette Gibbins – Executive Director, Urban Land Institute, Austin District Council

Susan Nold – Legislative Consultant, Blackridge

Joseph Ramirez-Hernandez – Center of Excellence Program Manager, Splunk – a CISCO Company

Brittney Rodriguez – Chief Operating Officer, The Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerc

Justin Rosas – Managing Associate Attorney, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Jessica Scanlon – CEO, Hot Dog Marketing