CHRISTUS Health opens new urgent care clinic in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – CHRISTUS Health announced the opening of its new urgent care, expanding its health care footprint in the San Marcos community and surrounding areas

The clinic is geared to offer patients an alternative care option and delivering prompt medical attention for minor emergency health concerns without the need of a hospital emergency room visit, according to a CHRISTUS news release.

“CHRISTUS Health is proud to offer more health care options for the San Marcos community,” said Micah Axton, chief operating officer for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “This new urgent care clinic will deliver high-quality care in a patient-focused setting.”

CHRISTUS Urgent Care provides a variety of services such as: minor injury care, illness treatment, seasonal issues like allergies and asthma, pediatric care for children six months and older, X-rays, lab testing and school sports physicals.

“The opening of this new urgent care facility will address the need for immediate care during the evenings and weekends, providing expert and compassionate care for the local community,” said Kim Hannigan, vice president of physician operations for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic.

The urgent care employs experienced emergency room clinicians to care for patients with a variety of needs.

“We are expanding our footprint in this fast-growing community,” said Bob Honeycutt, president of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital – San Marcos. “Families in this region need access to care. This new urgent care is backed by the well-established CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System’s network of clinicians, so families can rest assured their family’s medical needs whether complex or not, can be cared for close to home.”

The clinic is located at 1430 N. Interstate 35 in San Marcos and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

To learn more about CHRISTUS Health Urgent Care, call (512) 353-6475 or visit bit.ly/3DslguG.