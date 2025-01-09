Subscribe
Kyle Police arrest man for driving while intoxicated, train crash
Anthony Miller
Breaking News, Kyle
Staff Report on January 9, 2025
KYLE — Kyle resident Anthony Miller, 25, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, following a crash on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

According to a news release, Miller’s vehicle struck a telephone pole on the 100 block of Center Street in Kyle at 9:24 p.m., causing power lines to fall from the pole. After, the power lines were struck by a second vehicle, flipping it. A train then collided with the low-hanging power lines, severing both lines and the railroad barrier arm.

The Kyle Police Department responded to the incident and apprehended Miller on scene.

No injuries were reported, but both vehicles were severely damaged and power and communication services were disrupted for customers. Pedernales Electric Cooperative has since restored power, while Frontier Communications is working to solve its services and Union Pacific crews are working to complete repairs to reopen Center Street.

