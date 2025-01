NEWS-DISPATCH FILE PHOTO Pictured is the Cypress Creek Cafe structure following the May 2017 fire that led the business to close its doors. The city of Wimberley approved the demolition of the facade due to public safety concerns — professional inspections of the structure revealed that the remaining walls of the old building are not insurable and present a significant liability for the public.

Beloved Cypress Creek Cafe location to get new life ‘We felt like this scale of development was ultimately its destiny. We didn’t want to see the property end up in the hands of out-of-town developers that wouldn’t honor the history of it or understand the needs of the community.’ - Michael Mekuly