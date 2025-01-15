DSISD announces new chief operating officer to lead district operations

DRIPPING SPRINGS — In a special meeting on Jan. 9, the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Scott Berry as the district’s chief operating officer.

Berry brings 20 years of experience working in public education, most recently serving as the chief financial officer in neighboring Johnson City ISD. A licensed civil engineer in the state of Texas, Berry has expertise in design, feasibility studies and project management, with more than five years of professional experience as an engineer.

As chief operating officer, Berry will provide leadership for the operations functions of the district, including the facilities and maintenance, construction, technology, child nutrition and transportation departments. He will also provide direction for the district’s long-range planning efforts, including facility needs and land purchases.

“We are thrilled to welcome [Berry] into this new role as chief operating officer of Dripping Springs ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Holly Morris-Kuentz. “[Berry] brings a wealth of experience in operations, leadership and public education and we are confident that his expertise will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our district. [Berry] will play a pivotal role in maintaining operational excellence as the district continues to grow and innovate and we look forward to the positive impact [Berry] will bring to our schools and community.”

At Johnson City ISD, Berry provided oversight of all financial and business operations for the district, including accounting, budgeting, payroll, purchasing, facilities and maintenance, child nutrition and transportation. He also served as a key collaborator in helping the district pass two successful bond programs.

Prior to his district leadership position, Berry spent 16 years in the classroom, where he taught a number of math and science courses at LBJ High School, Lake Travis High School and Dripping Springs Middle School.

Berry holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from Texas A&M University.

He will begin his duties on Monday, Feb. 3.