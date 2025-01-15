Hays County Sheriff’s Office opens applications for Citizens Academy

SAN MARCOS — Applications are now being accepted for the 2025 spring session of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy.

This comprehensive, 12-week program is designed to provide residents with an in-depth understanding of HCSO and the criminal justice system, according to a news release. The academy is set to run on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m., beginning on Feb. 20 at the Public Safety Building, located at 810 S. Stagecoach Trail, San Marcos.

This free, 36-hour course is taught by sheriff’s office staff and guest speakers, offering participants a unique opportunity to engage directly with law enforcement professionals.

The Citizens Academy aims to foster stronger relationships between the sheriff’s office and the community through education and interaction, the release stated. Participants will gain insights into key operations, while law enforcement officers benefit from understanding the concerns and perspectives of the community.

The program covers a variety of topics, including:

• Patrol Operations

• Jail Operations

• 9-1-1 Dispatch

• Use of Force

• Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT)

• Crisis Negotiations

• Mental Health

• Criminal Investigations

Participants will also have the chance to tour facilities, such as the Hays County Jail, Juvenile Detention Center and the Comunications Center. Additionally, students may join deputies on a ride-along to experience a patrol shift firsthand.

Eligibility and Application Details

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

• Be at least 18 years of age

• Reside or work in Hays County

• Successfully pass a background check

Individuals with felony convictions, those currently on parole or probation or anyone convicted of an offense involving moral turpitude are not eligible to attend, the release stated.

Class size is limited to 20 participants, so early application is encouraged. Applications can be obtained in person at the Public Safety Building, by emailing Deputy Mark Andrews at mark.andrews@hayscountytx.gov or downloaded online at hayscountytx.com/lawenforcement/sheriff.

Completed applications must be submitted by Feb. 14 and may be mailed, faxed or emailed to:

Hays County Sheriff’s Office

Community Outreach Unit

Attention: Mark Andrews

810 S. Stagecoach Trail

San Marcos, Texas 78666

Phone: 512-393-7373

Fax: 512-393-7879

Email: mark.andrews@hayscountytx.gov

Accepted participants will receive a welcome email and information packet by Feb. 17. For additional questions, contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Unit or Andrews at the number or email above.