Hays CISD schools to close on Tuesday, Jan. 21
Staff Report on January 17, 2025
KYLE — Hays CISD announced in an email to staff and parents on Friday, Jan. 17, that all of the district’s campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to inclement weather.

The email is as follows:

Dear Hays CISD Family,

Rather than wait on a decision, and in an effort to help you plan during this holiday weekend; we have decided to announce today our decision to close schools and district offices on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, for inclement weather.

Our district’s corporate weather service has high confidence that we will receive snow on Tuesday. Exactly how much snow is still an uncertainty, but it is anticipated to be enough to accumulate. Additionally, temperatures on Tuesday will likely remain at or below freezing hampering any chance for melt. That does leave Wednesday morning still in question, but we won’t be able to make a decision about Wednesday until Tuesday. Wednesday will depend on how much snow we get on Tuesday.

Here is a recap of next week:

Monday, January 20, 2025

District Closed (for Dr. MLK, Jr., holiday)

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

District Closed (for inclement weather)

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

District Open (at this time, but this may change)

Thursday, January 23, 2025

District Open

Friday, January 24, 2025

District Open

