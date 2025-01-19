Subscribe
Hays County schools announces closures ahead of anticipated severe weather
Graphic by Barton Publications
Megan Navarro on January 19, 2025
HAYS COUNTY — Hays CISD, Wimberley ISD and Dripping Springs ISD have announced the closure of campuses ahead of anticipated severe weather this week.

Hays CISD announced in an email to staff and parents on Friday, Jan. 17, that in addition to campuses and offices being closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, because of anticipated inclement weather conditions.

Wimberley ISD announced today, Sunday, Jan. 19, that all WISD campuses will be closed in addition to campuses and offices being closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, because of anticipated inclement weather conditions.

  • In addition, all WISD extracurricular activities that are scheduled for Tuesday will also be rescheduled or cancelled. Frozen precipitation is forecasted to begin in the area Monday and continue into Tuesday, making hazardous travel likely on Tuesday, according to the district.
  • At this time, no decision has been made regarding any potential impacts on the school schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 22. Information will be relayed to WISD  families about the plan for Wednesday by 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Dripping Springs ISD announced today, Sunday, Jan. 19, that all DSISD campuses will be closed in addition to campuses and offices being closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21, because of anticipated inclement weather conditions. This closure includes all activities, events and meetings scheduled for Tuesday, January 21. 

The Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch will continue to provide updates regarding further school delays and closures as more information is made available.

