Hays CISD will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Our district’s leadership team, in conjunction with our weather service, local law enforcement, and emergency management partners, have checked and determined that roads will predominantly be dry and safe to travel following today’s snow melt.

It will still be cold in the morning, so be sure to bundle up. And, be careful on the roads in the event any area may still have a stray icy spot, particularly roads that are less traveled or are on elevated surfaces such as bridges. As always, make decisions that are best for you and your families.