Hays County schools, Austin Community College to reopen following winter weather closures

HAYS COUNTY — Following inclement weather that caused closures on Tuesday, Jan. 21, several schools announced that they will reopen this week.

Hays CISD will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Austin Community College District (ACC) will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 22. All in-person and remote classes and work will resume on their regular schedules starting Wednesday. The day will mark the beginning of the spring semester. Students are encouraged to check their course schedule and confirm their classes for the day. This information can be found by logging into their MyACC account. ACC encourages all employees and students to use discretion and check conditions along their commute route. Employees should stay in touch with their supervisor and communicate any changes if they’re unable to come to campus or work on their regular schedule. Students and faculty should connect with each other to communicate any changes in their schedules.

Texas State University campuses will return to normal business operations at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. All classes will resume, and offices will open as normal, on Jan. 22, at the San Marcos and Round Rock Campuses. Students unable to travel due to inclement weather/road conditions, may submit an absence notification form. For more information and additional links, visit safety.txst.edu/updates/winter-weather-jan-2025.html.

San Marcos CISD, Dripping Springs ISD and San Marcos Academy will also return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Wimberley ISD and Katherine Anne Porter School have not determined plans for Wednesday yet, but will share prior to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch will update this post as more information is made available.