Subscribe
Hays County schools, Austin Community College to reopen following winter weather closures
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Buda, Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
Staff Report on January 21, 2025
Hays County schools, Austin Community College to reopen following winter weather closures

HAYS COUNTY — Following inclement weather that caused closures on Tuesday, Jan. 21, several schools announced that they will reopen this week.

  • Hays CISD will operate on a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
  • Austin Community College District (ACC) will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 22. All in-person and remote classes and work will resume on their regular schedules starting Wednesday. The day will mark the beginning of the spring semester. Students are encouraged to check their course schedule and confirm their classes for the day. This information can be found by logging into their MyACC account.
    • ACC encourages all employees and students to use discretion and check conditions along their commute route. Employees should stay in touch with their supervisor and communicate any changes if they’re unable to come to campus or work on their regular schedule. Students and faculty should connect with each other to communicate any changes in their schedules.
  • Texas State University campuses will return to normal business operations at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22. All classes will resume, and offices will open as normal, on Jan. 22, at the San Marcos and Round Rock Campuses.
  • San Marcos CISD, Dripping Springs ISD and San Marcos Academy will also return to a normal schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Wimberley ISD and Katherine Anne Porter School have not determined plans for Wednesday yet, but will share prior to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Hays Free Press/News-Dispatch will update this post as more information is made available.

Hays CISD schools to close on Tuesday, Jan. 21
Breaking News, Buda, Hays County, Kyle, Main, News
Hays CISD schools to close on Tuesday, Jan. 21
KYLE -- Hays CISD announced in an email to staff and parents on Friday, Jan. 17, that all of the district's campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 2...
January 17, 2025
Most Read
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, ...
Kyle man arrested for possession of psychedelic drugs
By Staff Report 
December 11, 2024
KYLE – Erich Spannhake, 38, of Kyle, was arrested Friday, Dec. 6 on multiple drug charges, including possession of approximately 14 pounds of psychede...
San Marcos man convicted of intoxication assault
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, ...
San Marcos man convicted of intoxication assault
By Staff Report 
January 3, 2025
SAN MARCOS – A Hays County man, Manuel Mendoza, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty to four counts of intoxication assault on Dec. 19 and was sentenced to 10 year...
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
Kyle, News
Teens arrested in connection with shooting in Kyle
By Staff Report 
December 13, 2024
KYLE —  The Kyle Police Department has arrested two teenagers in connection to a shooting at a party in Kyle. According to a news release, KPD respond...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.