Wimberley ISD releases some students early due to power outage
WIMBERLEY — Wimberley ISD will have an early dismissal for Jacob’s Well Elementary, Danforth Junior High and Wimberley High School today, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m.
Due to a power outage that is affecting the majority of the campuses (except Blue Hole Primary), WISD will have an early dismissal. Student drivers at WHS will be dismissed immediately and parents of students at JWE, DJH and WHS can begin picking up their students when they can.
The WISD Transportation Department will run its normal dismissal bus routes this afternoon, but will not run routes any earlier to avoid the youngest bus riders being dropped off at home without their normal supervision. Bus riders, or those students whose parents cannot pick them up early, will be allowed to stay at their campus until normal dismissal time. Lunches will be provided for those students that need it.
Blue Hole Primary will continue to have a normal day of school, as its campus has been unaffected by the power outages.