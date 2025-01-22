Wimberley ISD releases some students early due to power outage

The WISD Transportation Department will run its normal dismissal bus routes this afternoon, but will not run routes any earlier to avoid the youngest bus riders being dropped off at home without their normal supervision. Bus riders, or those students whose parents cannot pick them up early, will be allowed to stay at their campus until normal dismissal time. Lunches will be provided for those students that need it.

Blue Hole Primary will continue to have a normal day of school, as its campus has been unaffected by the power outages.