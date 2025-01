“We take these incidents very seriously, especially when underaged and inexperienced drivers are involved. Their actions not only put other people’s property at risk but also endanger the safety of everyone on the road. Our officers responded quickly to ensure the suspects were apprehended safely and without further incident,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett. “We encourage our residents to remain vigilant by removing valuables from their vehicles and locking their doors to help prevent these types of crimes in our community.”