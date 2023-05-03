Subscribe
Founders Day Festival fun
Photo by Ashley Kontnier Pictured, children and kids at heart enjoy the sunshine as they choose which carnival game to play or which ride to get on next.
By: Ashley Kontnier [email protected] on
May 3, 2023
The City of Dripping Springs Annual Founders Day Festival was held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 28-30, to celebrate the founding of the Dripping Springs community in 1850 by the Moss, Wallace and Pound families. This year’s event boasted more than 150 arts, crafts and business vendors, in addition to food, beer, street dances and the Mighty Thomas Carnival. The proceeds from the festival are donated back into the community to directly benefit multiple programs.

