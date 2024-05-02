Subscribe
Hays CISD substitute assigns puppet murder assignment
Buda, Kyle
Staff Report on
May 2, 2024
Hays CISD substitute assigns puppet murder assignment

BUDA — A substitute teacher has been suspended from working in Hays CISD following an alleged puppet show, which required students to commit murder.

 

According to a release, the district and Johnson High School placed the substitute on suspension and removed the teacher from campus on April 19, following concerns expressed by students.

 

Students stated that the substitute, whose name has not been released, instructed students to perform a puppet show in which at least one puppet had to be murdered for a school assignment, according to the release. Another group of students reported a performance that reenacted a mass shooting.

 

“The investigation has not been able to determine which of the conflicting accounts of the assignment is correct, whether it was for puppets to be murdered or be part of a death scene similar to a Shakespearian play. One group of students did perform a brief scene involving a mass shooting,” read the release.

 

The district noted that although the act did not seem to be done with malicious intent, the lack of parameters and preventative measures by the substitute is improper and unacceptable.

 

“The substitute teacher will not be invited back to work in Hays CISD. The district maintains its apology to students and parents,” stated the release. “But [the district] does not believe any other action is warranted regarding the substitute except that he no longer be assigned to any jobs in the district.”

 

