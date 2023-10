Jags win district water polo tournament

Hays CISD held its District 23-6A tournament on Friday, Oct. 6, at YMCA Camp Moody. The Johnson Jaguars women’s team won district overall, with the Hays Hawks coming in as the second seed and Lehman Lobos as the third seed. The three Hays CISD teams played in the bi-district playoffs on Monday, Oct, 9.