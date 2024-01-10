Subscribe
Hays High School hosts Zaxby’s Christmas Classic
PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS The Hays Hawks lost a tough battle to the Montwood Rams in their first game of the 2023 Zaxby’s Christmas Classic, hosted by Hays High School, with a score of 54-53. The Christmas Classic featured schools around the state from Dec. 28-30. Pictured, After hesitating as a defender tried to block him, Ronald Johnson (No. 32) jumps past him for a shot.
Staff Report on
January 10, 2024
The Hays Hawks lost a tough battle to the Montwood Rams in their first game of the 2023 Zaxby’s Christmas Classic, hosted by Hays High School, with a score of 54-53. The Christmas Classic featured schools around the state from Dec. 28-30.

Following a 63-54 win over the Akins High School Eagles, the Lehman Lobos fell to the La Joya Coyotes 56-52 on Thursday, Dec. 28.

