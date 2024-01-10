Hays High School hosts Zaxby’s Christmas Classic

The Hays Hawks lost a tough battle to the Montwood Rams in their first game of the 2023 Zaxby’s Christmas Classic, hosted by Hays High School, with a score of 54-53. The Christmas Classic featured schools around the state from Dec. 28-30.

Following a 63-54 win over the Akins High School Eagles, the Lehman Lobos fell to the La Joya Coyotes 56-52 on Thursday, Dec. 28.

