Hays CISD clerk arrested for improper relationship

KYLE — Hays High School paraprofessional clerk, Danielle Dunn, 32, was arrested on Jan. 25 for improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony, and child grooming, a third-degree felony.

According to a statement from Hays CISD on Sunday, Jan. 21, Hays CISD received an allegation that Dunn may have been involved in a relationship with a 17-year-old student. The district reported the information to law enforcement and Child Protective Services.

Dunn was fired on Jan. 21 prior to her return to work. She had been employed with the district since Aug. 22, 2023, and previously endured all fingerprinting and background checks necessary to be cleared for employment.

“School district employees are placed in positions of tremendous trust and responsibility. Violating this trust is abhorrent and intolerable. Hays CISD maintains the highest possible screening and hiring safeguards, urgency in response to serious allegations, and the strongest partnerships with law enforcement to protect students. The district appreciates the Kyle Police Department for its unfailing and continual commitment to prioritizing the safety of Hays CISD students,” read the statement.

“We know these incidents are unsettling for our community, but we are working together with the school district during this difficult time to provide our students and affected families with the justice, care and support they deserve,” said Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett.

KPD is asking residents, parents or guardians that may have any additional information to call 512-268-323, submit an anonymous tip to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on your phone.

This is a developing and ongoing story. The Hays Free Press will continue to update as more information becomes available.