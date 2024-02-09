Police arrest male after string of robberies in Kyle, Hays County

KYLE — On Monday, Feb. 5, Kyle resident Rudy Joe Luis Romero, 18, was arrested after a string of incidents in Kyle and Hays County. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Between Thursday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 3, Kyle Police officers responded to the following robberies:

7-11 on Hill Street/I-35 Northbound Frontage Rd. on Jan. 25

7-11 on South Loop 4/I-35 Southbound Frontage Rd. on Feb. 1

Speed-In Shell Station on Creekside Trl. at FM 150 on Feb. 3

In the first two incidents, the male subject entered and demanded money, while holding his hand under his jacket as though to indicate he had a firearm. In the last robbery, the male subject displayed what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband.

Similar robberies were committed in San Marcos, Buda and Hays County over the

course of the last two weeks.

In collaboration with other agencies, the Kyle Police Department identified a suspect and

subsequently obtained a warrant of arrest for Romero. The Hays County Sheriff’s

Office arrested Romero, following a short foot pursuit on Monday, Feb. 5.

Romero is being held in the Hays County Jail.

KPD is asking anyone that may have any additional information to please contact 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app.