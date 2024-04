PHOTO BY CYNDY SLOVAK-BARTON On Thursday, March 28, the Don Shelton Relays were held at Shelton Stadium in Kyle. The track and field teams from Hays High School and Lehman High School competed in the event, along with 11 other area teams. Pictured, Hays High School athlete Lane Burch makes his ascent over the 13-foot mark, earning him fourth place in the pole vaulting event.

Lehman, Hays compete at Don Shelton Relays On Thursday, March 28, the Don Shelton Relays were held at Shelton Stadium in Kyle. The track and field teams from Hays High School and Lehman High School competed in the event, along with 11 other area teams. In lane 3, Hays runner Joey Ramirez competes in the 400-meter run. PHOTO BY CYNDY SLOVAK-BARTON

Two members of the Lehman boys relay team perform a hand off during the race at the Don Shelton Relays. PHOTO BY CYNDY SLOVAK-BARTON

A Lehman long jumper makes a hard landing. PHOTO BY CYNDY SLOVAK...