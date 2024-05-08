Dripping Springs ISD Briefs: Week of May 8, 2024

DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD’s annual online verification process for all students is now open.

According to state law, this process must be completed each year for all students, including those who have previously been enrolled in DSISD, and those who are new to the district and previously completed registration in the spring.

Family Access logins are used to begin this process. Parents received a reminder e-mail on Monday, April 29 with their Family Access login information. Those who do not have a login or cannot remember their password are asked to follow the directions in the reminder e-mail.

Online verification for each child in the family should be completed before Friday, May 24. During the verification process, parents will complete back-to-school forms. This process takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. Some campuses require additional forms, such as the parking permit request at the high school.

Parents who have problems with the online process should contact their child’s campus and ask for the Skyward Family Access contact/Student Records Specialist. Computers are available at campuses for those who do not have one available at home.

DSISD to hold community update meetings on second high school design

Dripping Springs ISD will hold four community update meetings on the schematic design for the district’s second high school 0n May 8-9 in the Center for Learning & Leadership Live Oak Room (300 Sportsplex Drive).

Meetings will be held from 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. on both Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9. Attendees can enter through the main entrance of the Center for Learning & Leadership.

VLK, the architecture firm overseeing the high school design process, will cover the progress made since the community input meetings held in January 2024, as well as information gathered from the community survey and the High School #2 Design Committee. Currently, a Project Advisory Team comprised of students, parents, staff and community members are working alongside VLK and district administration on the campus design.

The district’s second high school will accommodate 2,500 students in grades 9-12 on Darden Hill Road in Driftwood. At this point, only the design portion of the second high school has been approved by voters. Construction for the second high school would need to be funded through a future bond program.

Information and updates on the 2023 bond can be found at www.dsisdtx.us/bond2023.

DSISD to launch new website

Dripping Springs ISD announced it is launching a new website on Friday, May 10 with website provider, Apptegy.

The new site will offer a more user-friendly navigation with eye-catching images, graphics and video integration, compatibility with all device types and improved ADA accessibility.

Once the new site is live, parents and stakeholders are encouraged to explore different sections of the website and locate their favorite and most-visited pages. Some of the more popular sites and pages, such as Skyward Family Access, employment and new student registration have been relocated to the top of the page and/or in multiple locations to simplify the navigation and make things easier for users to locate.

During the website transition, the DSISD website will be down temporarily and certain programs like Skyward Family Access and the DSISD Webstore may be unavailable. Parents should bookmark those programs now in case they need to access them during the switchover. They may also contact the district office or their child’s campus if they have an urgent request.

More information will be provided to parents and stakeholders as the district gets closer to the launch date.

Stop the Bleed training for 7th-12th grade students

Dripping Springs ISD is offering traumatic injury response training to students in grades 7-12.

This training will educate students on how to respond to a traumatic injury in hopes of saving a life. Parents are welcome to accompany their student and observe the training.

RSVPs should be completed by May 10 at bit.ly/44mIdZH so that accommodations can be made for families interested.