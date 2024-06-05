Kyle Police Department Pops with Cops PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIER Buda, Kyle, Main, News Brittany Kelley, Ashley Kontnier on June 5, 2024 Summer Fun in the Sun Kyle Police Department Pops with Cops PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIERMilo Renteria, 7, and sister Jinora, 4, pose with their sweet tweets. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIERSeilana, left, Shaina and Manaia Green are all smiles at the Hays Communities YMCA Splash Day on Saturday, June 1. PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY A KPD officer passes out stickers to young attendees at Pops with Cops. PHOTO BY ASHLEY KONTNIERLawn games, giveaways, food and refreshments were available at the Hays Communities YMCA Splash Day. Pictured,...