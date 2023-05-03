Subscribe
Swimming at Jacob’s Well remains closed
May 3, 2023
Swimming at Jacob’s Well remains closed

Hays County park officials announced over the weekend that swimming at Jacob’s Well remains cancelled for the foreseeable future. “At this time, water levels and spring flow are still too low to safely allow swimming. Jacob's Well Natural Area is still open to the public for hiking and viewing the spring, however, no water access will be permitted,” officials said. The county will continue to update the public if conditions change.

