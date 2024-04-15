Subscribe
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Buda
Graphic by Barton Publications
Staff Report on
April 15, 2024
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Buda

BUDA — A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway in front of Buck’s Backyard at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 14 in Buda.

The pedestrian sustained several injuries and was immediately transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle but was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also transported to the hospital for evaluation, where they were treated and released.

A full accident investigation was conducted by the Buda Police Department at the scene and further investigation will be conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Names of the parties involved have not been released and there is no further information regarding the accident at this time.

The Hays Free Press will update this story when additional information is provided.

