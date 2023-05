Johnson loses to Round Rock 4-1

The Johnson High School Baseball Team headed to Round Rock to face the Dragons at home on May 4. A hard fought game found Johnson on the losing end of a 4-1 score. The Jags were knocked out of the two-game bi-district series after a 2-1 loss to Round Rock on May 5. Johnson ended the season fourth in district, with an overall record of 20-12 and a district record of 11-5.