We all scream for ice cream

Flight Ice Creams, a micro creamery owned and operated by the Sorenson family, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday, July 16 at Fitzhugh Brewing. In addition to various flavors to appeal to even the pickiest eaters, including Coffee & Dark Chocolate, Pecan Sticky Bun, vegan/gluten free Oreo Swirl and more, the event included a book signing, a Disney sing-along, pictures with a baby dairy cow and live Texas blues music. More than 400 servings of ice cream were sold throughout the d...