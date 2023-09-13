Hays County district clerk files petition to remove district attorney from office

According to Hays County court records, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson Sr. filed a petition to remove Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins from office.

Regarding the petition, Anderson said, “Officers under the Texas constitution must take an oath to uphold the constitution and laws of this state and the United States of America … Prosecutors are not permitted to create policies within their office to not prose...