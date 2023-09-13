Subscribe
Hays County district clerk files petition to remove district attorney from office
Staff Report on
September 13, 2023
Hays County district clerk files petition to remove district attorney from office

Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins

According to Hays County court records, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson Sr. filed a petition to remove Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins from office.

Regarding the petition, Anderson said, “Officers under the Texas constitution must take an oath to uphold the constitution and laws of this state and the United States of America … Prosecutors are not permitted to create policies within their office to not prose...

Man arrested for murder, evading arrest in Buda
Man arrested for murder, evading arrest in Buda
BUDA — A Kyle man was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest with a vehicle in Buda. At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, th...
September 8, 2023
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide
HCSO seeks public’s assistance in Buda homicide
BUDA — At approximately 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office responded to Insta-Fuel Travel Center, 16649 IH-35 in Buda, ...
September 7, 2023
Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023
Sports Briefs: Week of September 4, 2023
Texans wallop Pieper Warriors Wimberley gave up some big plays, but only a total of 164 yards and limited Pieper to only 6 points in the first of thre...
September 6, 2023
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
Kyle, Main...
Kyle Police: Man found dead after hit and run
September 6, 2023
KYLE — At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, the Kyle Police Department responded to the 23000 block of IH-35 for reports of a welfare concern i...
Bond in murder case reduced
Bond in murder case reduced
By Natalie Frels 
August 30, 2023
SAN MARCOS — Following a bond reduction hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22 in the case against Jaquell Desean Ray, 18, of Buda, Judge Tanner Neidhardt grante...
