Subscribe
Hawks bested by Raiders
Photo by Ursula Rogers The Hays Hawks tennis team played against the Rouse High School Raiders at the Rouse Tennis Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Rouse came out victorious overall with a 10-9 win over the Hawks. Pictured, Anna Meyer steps as she eyes the ball for a backhand shot.
Hays Hawks, Sports
Staff Report on
September 27, 2023
Hawks bested by Raiders

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers The Hays Hawks tennis team played against the Rouse High School Raiders at the Rouse Tennis Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Rouse came out victorious overall with a 10-9 win over the Hawks. Pictured, Anna Meyer steps as she eyes the ball for a backhand shot.

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers Miguel Lopez, Hays Hawks team captain, volleys with a forehand during a singles match against Rouse High School.

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

  • Photo by Ursula Rogers

Most Read
Hays CISD adopts new attendance policy
Buda, Education...
Hays CISD adopts new attendance policy
‘We don't see the kids as a number, but the way the state funds education, they see them as a number’
September 20, 2023
BUDA — Parents across Hays CISD are divided over the district’s new attendance policy, which states that a student could be unenrolled if they are abs...
Austin woman pleads guilty to attempted murder, assault of corrections officer
Main, News...
Austin woman pleads guilty to attempted murder, assault of corrections officer
Judge sentences 21-year-old Gaytan to 25 years in prison, 10 years probation, capital murder charge dismissed
By Natalie Frels 
September 20, 2023
SAN MARCOS — A 21-year-old Austin woman pleaded guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and assault of a public servant, a third-degree fel...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.