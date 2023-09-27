Hawks bested by Raiders

Photo by Ursula Rogers
The Hays Hawks tennis team played against the Rouse High School Raiders at the Rouse Tennis Courts on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Rouse came out victorious overall with a 10-9 win over the Hawks. Pictured, Anna Meyer steps as she eyes the ball for a backhand shot.
Photo by Ursula Rogers
Photo by Ursula Rogers
Miguel Lopez, Hays Hawks team captain, volleys with a forehand during a singles match against Rouse High School.