People of all ages get spooky at Boo-Da Halloween

Darrell Anderson, left, Ariana Anderson and Miranda Anderson of Tasty Puff Cotton Candy served multiple flavors and sold individual bags to customers to fill their sweet treat cravings on the hot summer evening. PHOTO BY LACY A. JONES

Juanita Clark and her daughter Jali, 1, share a large yellow snow cone as they take a break from all the festivities at the city of Buda’s annual Boo-Da Halloween event, held at Buda Amphitheater & City Park from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. PHOTO BY LAC...