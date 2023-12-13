Subscribe
A Wimberley Winter’s Eve
PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER Santa leads the Wishes for Wimberley Toy Drive Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9. The drive benefits the Christmas Store by Barnabas Connection.
Staff Report on
December 13, 2023
A Wimberley Winter’s Eve

Check out photos from the Wishes for Wimberley Christmas Parade!

  • William gets his face painted during Winter’s Eve, hosted by the Wimberley Merchants Alliance. PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

  • A Wimberley Fire Department truck delights attendees young and old during the Wishes for Wimberley Toy Drive Parade on Saturday, Dec. 9 to kick off the Winter’s Eve festivities. PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

  • PHOTO COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

  • Santa leads the Wishes for Wimberley parade to collect toys. The driv...

