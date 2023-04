Photo by Wayland D. Clark With a chain of padlocks draped around their shoulders, Taylor Tracey, left, Cooper Rummel, Mason Ashlock and Jaxon Conover pose after a 2-1 win over Westlake. At the beginning of the season, each player places a padlock on the chain to symbolize they are locked together as a team.

Pop up saves 2-1 Tigers win — The Tigers used three pitchers to combine for a no hitter when they hosted Westlake on Tuesday, April 4, earning a 2-1 win.