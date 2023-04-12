Subscribe
VFW Auxiliary announces art, singing contest winners
Contributed Photo Johnson High School sophomore Jazlynn Sifuentes is advancing to state in the VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest for her art.
April 12, 2023
KYLE — The local winners for Kyle VFW Post 12058’s art and singing contest have been announced.

The Post held the contests through the VFW Auxiliary, one of the nation’s oldest veterans service organizations that supports veterans, military service personnel and their families.

The VFW Auxiliary’s “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!” national anthem singing contest is designed to promote patriotism and encourage youth to learn the words to The Star-Spangled Banner while displaying their creativity and vocal talent.

The contest consists of two grade divisions, K-8 and 9-12. Contestants begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the department (state) competition. The state first place winner in each grade division will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. There is one national winner in each grade division, with awards for first, second and third place in each grade division.

The local winners of the singing contest are:

• Grades K-8 winner: Grace Enciso, 14, Wallace MS

• Grades K-8 runner ups: second place Elise Curtis, 13, Chapa MS; third place Z. Rowland, 12, Wallace MS

• Grades 9-12 winner: Seth Rivas, 17, Lehman HS

• Grades 9-12 runner up: Jonas Taylor, 15, Lehman HS

The Auxiliary also started the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. Approximately 4,000 students participate each year and in addition to $34,000 in national scholarships, local and state VFW Auxiliaries throughout the nation award more than $150,000 in Patriotic Art scholarships every year.

Jazlynn Sifuentes, a sophomore at Johnson High School in Buda, was named the Kyle VFW Post 12058 first place winner of this contest. Her art is now advancing to the state competition and could advance all the way to the national competition.

In this competition, students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the Department (state) competition. Department (state) first place winners compete for their share of $34,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. National first- through thirteenth-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website. All state winning entries are judged at National Headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri in July and displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled to take place July 22-27 in Phoenix, Arizona.

To learn more about the VFW Auxiliary, visit www.vfwauxiliary.org.

