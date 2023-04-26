DSISD, HCISD early voting begins

As of the first day of early voting for the May 6 election, there were 626 voters for Dripping Springs ISD and 98 for Hays CISD, according to Hays County Elections Office data.

The breakdown of DSISD voters on April 24 is 231 in Austin, 57 in Driftwood, 337 in Dripping Springs and one marked as other; Hays CISD voters show 54 in Buda, 34 in Kyle, two in Mountain City, six in San Marcos, one in Uhland and two marked as other.

Early voting continues through Tuesday, May 2.

Polling locations and hours can be found at www.hayscountytx.com/departments/elections.