PHOTO BY BRITTANY KELLEY Hays County Parks Department staff members Katherine Sturdivant, left, Jay Taylor, Jessica Wollin and Talon Bartz strike a smile for the camera at the Picnic with Park Staff, an opportunity for the community to engage with Jacob's Well personnel.

Wimberley holds Picnic with Park Staff Photo by Brittany Kelley Residents inquire about Jacob’s Well and its climate effects on July 14.

Photo by Brittany Kelley Hays County Parks Department staff members Katherine Sturdivant, left, Jay Taylor, Jessica Wollin and Talon Bartz strike a smile for the camera at Picnic with Park Staff held at Jacob’s Well.

Photo by Brittany Kelley Sturdivant discusses park staff responsibilities with residents under the Nature Center Pavilion at Picnic with Park Staff on July 14. ...