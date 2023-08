Wimberley’s goal is to go back to State

Last year’s sophomore quarterback Cody Stoever helped lead the Wimberley Texans to AT&T Stadium for the State Championship, but it was a short and somber celebration after a 42-0 loss to Carthage (16-0) as Wimberley (15-1) held up the UIL State Football Championship Runnerup trophy in Class 4A Division II in Arlington. Carthage claimed its ninth State Football Championship with the win.