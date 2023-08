Goat charity event to arrive in Dripping Springs

Have no fear, Goat Couture is here

By Brittany Kelley DRIPPING SPRINGS — Milena Christopher was visiting San Francisco when she saw it: an event titled, “Goat to My Valentine.” The event, filled with goats, mayors, police officers and more, was a parade across Union Square that attracted many. Her first thought? “I need to take this to Texas.”