Photo by Ashley Kontnier Dripping Springs Animal Hospital staff Sherry Synatschk, left, Alyssa Flores and Jadyn Espinosa show off donations they have already received. The donation wagon is in the front office for anyone wanting to donate to the food drive for Helping Hands.

Dripping Springs Animal Hospital hosts food drive upon her arrival, she found that Dripping Springs is a tight-knit community and staff wants to give back.