Photo by victoria carreon Langi runs through a banner her teammates made for her. The Hawks will face the Lions in Lockhart at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, and will host crosstown rival Lehman High School for the first time this season at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Lady Hawks sweep Panthers, senior celebrates 300th block The Hays Hawks Volleyball team fought rush hour traffic to take on the Pflugerville Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The evening ended with the Hawks sweeping all three matches (25-11, 25-10, 25-13) and senior Lusia Langi celebrating the 300th block of her career.