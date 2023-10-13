Dripping Springs installs eclipse glasses art display, photo spot

To help build excitement and educate the public on the total solar eclipse coming next April, the city of Dripping Springs has installed an art display of a larger-than-life-size pair of eclipse glasses at Veterans Memorial Park, located near the intersection of US Hwy 290 and Ranch Road 12.

The city will host a small event at the display on Saturday, Oct. 14, when Dripping Springs will experience a partial annular eclipse.

During an annular solar eclipse, only the outer edge of the sun remains visible, and the sun appears as a brilliant ring if you are inside the path. This is called a “ring of fire.” Dripping Springs will only experience 89% coverage of the sun, so residents will not see a total ring of fire. The partial will begin at 10:23 a.m. and end at 1:32 p.m., with maximum coverage at 11:53 a.m.

The partial annular eclipse is a good “pre-event” for Dripping Spring as it prepares for the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Along with providing a photo opportunity for residents and visitors, the glasses will also provide educational information on how to view a total solar eclipse safely. The art display is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Flying Fish Swim Academy.

The city will have an eclipse informational booth at the art display at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the city’s eclipse planning, please send an email to eclipse@cityofdrippingsprings.com or call 512-858-4725.